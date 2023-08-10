KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Culture Rich Conversations: Carlos Boozer, Jr.

by

August 10, 2023 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, they sit down with Carlos Boozer, Jr!  Host Christina Michelle and her guest discuss his journey and Black lived experience that took him on a path of triumphs and challenges every step of the way. 

Today, Christina Michelle and Carlos Boozer, Jr. talk about his new memoir, Every Shot Counts, and so much more. From growing up in Juneau, AK, to Olympic gold, Carlos opens up and shares his struggles and successes, along with everything else in between. 

The Black Awareness Association’s Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. as an ongoing feature of Juneau Afternoon. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Culture Rich Conversations is an ongoing feature of Juneau Afternoon
and is produced in partnership with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show with assistance from Bostin Christopher.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

