Juneau Assembly calls meeting to declare local emergency after record flooding

The City and Borough of Juneau plans to request state and federal assistance after this weekend’s record flooding of the Mendenhall River.

The Juneau Assembly has scheduled a special meeting Monday night to pass a local emergency declaration.

A glacial outburst flood over the weekend damaged public and private property in the Mendenhall Valley, “including two structures completely lost to the Mendenhall River, three lift stations submerged, multiple fuel tanks swept away, and several other residential and public properties with water damage and severe structural damages,” according to the draft resolution.

The city has condemned eight buildings, meaning they’re not safe for habitation. Deputy City Manager Robert Barr estimates that includes about 20 homes. Two of the condemned buildings are completely destroyed, and one is partially destroyed.

As of Monday morning, Barr said, the city was aware of about two dozen total properties that have had some kind of property damage, ranging from flooding to foundation damage to tree strikes.

The city has not yet placed a dollar amount on the damage from the flood.

If approved, a copy of the resolution will go to the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

“The City and Borough requests that the Governor of Alaska provide such State assistance as may be available to request additional assistance from Federal agencies where State capability is not adequate,” the resolution reads.

The special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday night. Juneau residents can attend the meeting in person at City Hall or on Zoom. Mayor Beth Weldon will determine at the meeting whether or not to take public comment on the emergency declaration.

Meanwhile, the Mendenhall River Bridge on Back Loop Road and the pedestrian bridge between Dimond Park and the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei trail have both reopened. Capital Transit buses have also resumed stops between Auke Bay and Mendenhall River School.

The city is asking Juneau residents to contact the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Prevention and Response if they see a loose fuel tank or hazmat container. The hotline number is 1-800-478-9300.

Juneau residents affected by the flooding who need shelter or other resources should email floodresponse@juneau.gov.

This story has been updated to include comment from Deputy City Manager Robert Barr.