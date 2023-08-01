City leaders hope for more public participation ahead of next Juneau subport decision

Juneau’s planning commission has approved a conditional use permit for a new cruise ship dock at the subport. With future phases of the project up for discussion next week, Juneau city leaders hope to get more public input about the proposed parking and retail space nearby.

The commission approved one part of the Huna Totem Corporation’s conditional use permit application on July 11 – the part related to the dock. But few members of the public were there to share their thoughts on the project.

“Several of the commissioners as well as myself were shocked by how few members of the public were at the planning commission meeting about this topic that I know many people feel deeply about,” Assembly member Christine Woll said at a meeting Monday night.

Just three members of the public spoke at the July 11 meeting, including one person speaking on behalf of the Juneau Chamber of Commerce and another on behalf of Sealaska Heritage Institute. All three supported the project. Cruise Line International Association also shared their support in a March letter.

Norwegian Cruise Lines purchased the waterfront property in 2019 and proposed building a new dock there. In March 2022, the Juneau Assembly amended the city’s Long Range Waterfront Plan to allow a fifth cruise ship dock. Then, in August 2022, Norwegian gave the property to Huna Totem, an Alaska Native village corporation.

Huna Totem has proposed a dock, underground bus and car parking, retail space and a welcome center. They’ve named the project Aak’w Landing.

“Aak’w Landing adds to the Seawalk, it reduces congestion downtown, it fits within the five ship limit, it accommodates shoreside power and is designed for year-round operation,” Fred Parady, Huna Totem’s chief operating officer, told the commission.

But several commissioners, like Mandy Cole, wanted more details on the proposed amenities before making a decision on that part of the permit.

“I have a lot of faith in the developers and the designers that they will come back with a finished product that will balance the needs of this community and the needs of Huna Totem,” Cole said. “I just don’t think that’s what we have in front of us quite yet.”

Architect Corey Wall acknowledged that there’s still a lot of design work to be done.

“We know that we’re nowhere near ready to get a building permit,” he told the commission. “We think we have probably a 12 or 18 month design process in front of us.”

The commission spent much of the meeting talking about whether housing should be a required part of the project, as the housing shortage hampers businesses’ ability to hire workers.

“I don’t know how to ask this without assuming Huna Totem solves all of Juneau’s problems all at once with one project, but have you considered that housing is actually a critical piece of building out further tourism infrastructure?” Cole asked.

But Parady said the property may not be the best place to build it.

“It’s difficult to directly address housing on this three-acre spot when it’s, essentially, a city-wide question,” he said.

Jill Maclean, the city’s director of community development, said housing at Aak’w Landing would likely not meet Juneau’s need for affordable options.

“While I know housing is a crisis and we desperately need it, this likely is not to be workforce or affordable housing in this location,” she said. “It will likely be high-end waterfront property.”

If the commission approves the conditional use permits, it will be up to the Juneau Assembly whether to lease the tidelands to Huna Totem. On Monday, city manager Rorie Watt called it a “pivotal decision” that will provide more opportunities for public comment.

The planning commission will vote whether to permit uplands development – which could include the proposed welcome center, parking and retail space – on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. Members of the public can speak at the meeting in person after filling out the sign-in sheet. The commission also accepts written comments before noon on Friday, Aug. 4.