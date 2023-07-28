KTOO

Education | State Government

Former Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop named state education commissioner

by

Then-ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop speaks at a press conference at the district’s headquarters in 2019. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

The Alaska Board of Education and Early Development has selected Deena Bishop as the state’s new education commissioner. Bishop will officially begin her role on Aug. 9.

The board on Wednesday unanimously approved Bishop, who previously served as the superintendent of the Anchorage and Matanuska-Susitna school districts.

Bishop has worked in education in Alaska since 1991 and also served on the University of Alaska Board of Regents from 2015 to 2019.

“We are excited to bring Dr. Bishop on board for the commissioner position,” Board Chair James Fields said in a statement. “She has a strong passion and dedication to improving outcomes for all students.”

Gov. Mike Dunleavy had appointed Susan McKenzie to serve as education commissioner in February of this year, but McKenzie declined. 

Bishop takes over for Heidi Teshner, who has been the acting commissioner since Michael Johnson resigned from the position in June 2022.

Bishop holds a Ph.D. in learning assessment and system performance. She retired last summer as superintendent of the Anchorage School District, the largest district in the state. She went on to work as a special assistant to Dunleavy on education issues. Dunleavy must approve her appointment as education commissioner.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

State Board of Education postpones vote on banning transgender girls from girls’ sports teams

About two-thirds of the testimony was against the regulation. 

Juneau author writes guide to supporting transgender youth in schools

Aidan Key’s new book, “Trans Children in Today’s Schools,” gives a comprehensive look at what transgender kids are experiencing, and what parents and educators can do to support them through their transitions.

Aparna Palmer begins her tenure as UAS chancellor: ‘We don’t want to be a hidden gem’

Palmer said she hopes to increase the visibility of UAS after the pandemic, with a focus on student recruitment. 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications