KTOO

Crime & Courts | Southcentral

Inmate dies at Palmer Correctional Center

by

Palmer Correctional Center in July 2021. The facility is scheduled to reopen after a $17 million renovation project. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

A person died while incarcerated at Palmer Correctional Center near Sutton on Tuesday.

The Department of Public Safety reports that 66-year-old Michael Padilla experienced a medical emergency and died at 4:31 p.m. Troopers wrote that natural causes likely led to Padilla’s death, and that his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Betsy Holley said five inmates have died in custody in Alaska this year, and Padilla was the first to die at the Palmer Correctional Center. Padilla had been at there since May of last year.

There are currently 470 inmates housed at Palmer Correctional Center and 75 correctional officers.

A record 18 people died while incarcerated in Alaska in 2022. Department of Corrections Commissioner Jen Winkleman told the House Judiciary Committee in February “that’s too many.”

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications