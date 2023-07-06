Temperatures could approach 80 in Juneau this weekend

Temperatures in Juneau could climb to highs near 80 degrees on Friday, as a weekend heat wave brings clear skies and intense sun to Southeast Alaska.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kimberly Vaughn said a ridge of high pressure is bringing the heat by getting rid of Southeast’s typical cloud cover.

“The high pressure is pushing things down and away,” she said. “That’s why a lot of times, you’ll see the clear skies.”

Normal temperatures for the first week of July have generally hovered in the low 60s. Of course, there are always exceptions. The heat wave is forecast for the anniversary of Juneau’s hottest recorded day, when thermometers hit 90 degrees on July 7, 1975.

Despite a week of record-breaking heat across the nation and the globe, local meteorologists don’t expect any records in Southeast.

But the term heat wave is relative.

“Our heat wave is in the 80s,” Vaughn said. “You know, places like Texas, that’s not going to be as exciting for them.”

Meteorologists will keep an eye on the marine layer, which could bring in cloud cover and sea breezes to keep extreme temperatures at bay, especially for the outer coast.

Last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared the arrival of El Niño, a period of warmer-than-average ocean temperatures in the Pacific, which happens naturally every 2 to 7 years.

El Niño sets the stage for higher-than-average temperatures, but it is just one of the many factors that forecasters consider. And El Niños reach their full strength in the winter, which means that warmer weather is more likely to come next summer.

This weekend, the high temperatures and dry conditions will increase the risk of fire.

And heat-related injuries are possible, especially for pets, children and older adults. People should be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks after long periods outdoors.