Amid busy tourist season, workers on Skagway’s White Pass railway are voting on a possible strike

Skagway’s railroad workers are voting on whether to authorize a strike.

The workers’ union says it’s seeking wages that keep up with inflation, affordable health care and no job cuts. The dispute is playing out amid a cruise season that’s expected to be bigger than ever this year. If the union doesn’t reach an agreement with White Pass, a strike could cause major disruptions to one of Southeast Alaska’s most popular tourist attractions.

“More than half of the passengers that come through Skagway ride the train,” said Mayor Andrew Cremata. “Skagway’s history is linked with the railroad, so losing operations on the railroad would definitely have a significant impact.”

The White Pass and Yukon Route runs from Skagway into Canada’s Yukon Territory. It’s the largest private employer in Skagway.

Jason Guiler chairs SMART Transportation Division Local 1626, the union that represents the 27 Alaska-based engineers, conductors and brakemen who work for White Pass. He said he’s worried about permanent cuts to brakeman positions – one of three workers on the train at all times, and the one responsible for the brakes. He said the union views it as a safety concern.

“Having three people on board a train is critical when you’re carrying 600-plus guests on board,” he said.

Guiler said the union’s previous contract ended in 2017, and wages and health care costs are other key issues for the union as it negotiates a new one.

Even if the union votes to authorize a strike, it wouldn’t happen right away. The national mediator would have to release workers from mediation. Then, the mediator would offer both the union and the company the chance to have an arbitrator analyze the situation and reach a verdict. If either group rejects the offer to arbitrate, a strike could happen 30 days later.

White Pass is owned by an investment group that includes the Carnival Corporation and Ketchikan-based Survey Point Holdings.

“White Pass and Yukon Route is committed to working towards the resolution of these negotiations in the interests of all involved,” the railroad’s Executive Director Tyler Rose said. “However, we do not believe it is appropriate to further comment to the media on the mediation process at this time.”

Cremata said he hopes White Pass executives realize the role that workers play in keeping people safe on and off the train.

“If you’re in Skagway on a busy day – which is every day here in the summer – the trains go through easements across city roads and a lot of people are moving back and forth,” he said. “A lot of them have their heads buried in a phone, or they’re taking a picture and not paying attention, and I worry about safety.”

Guiler said he couldn’t share specifics on the wage increases proposed by both parties, but he said the union recognized the company’s lost profit during the pandemic. He said the union is “strictly looking to” increase wages to keep up with inflation.

Cremata said that’s important for Skagway residents.

“It’s expensive to live here,” he said. “In the last couple of years, I’ve seen prices at the grocery store double, if not more. So it concerns me to think that people who live in this community may not be able to afford to live in this community anymore.”

Union members have three days to vote. They’re set to meet with company representatives and a mediator on Friday morning.

“From there, I’m hopeful that that mediation meeting will move in a forward direction that can help bring us and the company together,” Guiler said.

Cremata said Skagway’s tourist season is going well so far, and he hopes White Pass and its workers can reach an agreement soon.

“The impacts to White Pass from a strike would certainly be severe,” he said. “But the impacts of having people work in this community and not being able to make a fair wage also has a significant impact.”