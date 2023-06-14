KTOO

Crime & Courts | Southeast | State Government

Man dies in custody at Ketchikan Correctional Center, one day after arrest

by

Ketchikan Correctional Center. (Alaska Department of Corrections photo)

A 43-year-old man died while in custody at Ketchikan Correctional Center earlier this week, one day after being arrested.

Alaska State Troopers say that Landon Morgan had been arrested on Saturday for driving under the influence and refusing to take a sobriety test.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday night, troopers arrived at the jail after receiving word of a deceased inmate. Troopers say that jail staff found Morgan unresponsive just past 6 p.m. Correctional officers and EMS personnel tried life-saving measures but declared him dead around 6:30 p.m.

“There were no signs of foul play, and initial indications are that Morgan died from a medical issue,” according to the dispatch.

Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel wrote to KRBD it could take weeks for the results of an autopsy to come back.

Betsy Holley, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Corrections, told KRBD that Morgan received a standard medical evaluation when he arrived at the jail.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

When a prison sentence becomes a death sentence

At least 6,182 people died in state and federal prisons in 2020, a 46% jump from the previous year, according to the UCLA Law Behind Bars Data Project.

Lemon Creek Correctional Center

Alaska Department of Corrections reports 17th death of the year

The number of inmate deaths this year is likely a 20-year high for Alaska, according to U.S. Department of Justice data.

""

Alaska Corrections reports 16th death of 2022, surpassing previous decade-high number of in-custody deaths

Acting Corrections Commissioner Winkelman said at the press conference the deaths are “not unusual.”

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications