Juneau sends off Hōkūle‘a Thursday with global launch ceremony at UAS Rec Center

Juneau residents have one more opportunity to hear from the crew of Hōkūle‘a before it sets off on its four-year journey throughout the Pacific Ocean.

After arriving in Juneau last weekend to a traditional Aak’w Kwáan welcome, the Hōkūle‘a has been anchored at Statter Harbor in Auke Bay awaiting the global launch of the Moananuiākea voyage.

The wind-powered canoe will visit 36 countries during its 40,000-nautical-mile journey through the Pacific as the crew practices traditional voyaging and navigation and learns about sustainability from other Indigenous communities.

Thursday’s event was moved indoors due to the weather forecast. It will take place at the UAS Recreation Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and feature traditional Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian ceremonies to bless the canoe and crew on their journey.

The public is welcome to attend the event, which will also air live on KTOO 360TV starting at 1 p.m.

Hōkūle‘a will visit other Southeast communities on its way south. Its progress can be followed on the canoe’s website and on social media.

Learn more about the historical connections between the Hōkūle‘a and Southeast Alaska here.