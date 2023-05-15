KTOO

Military | Western

US fighter jets intercept 6 Russian aircraft off Alaska

by

An F-15 Eagle from the 12th Fighter Squadron at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, flies next to a Russian Tu-95 Bear Bomber on Sept. 28, 2006, during a Russian exercise near the west coast of Alaska.
An F-15 Eagle from the 12th Fighter Squadron at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, flies next to a Russian Tu-95 Bear Bomber on Sept. 28, 2006, during a Russian exercise near the west coast of Alaska. (Public domain photo courtesy U.S. Air Force)

U.S. fighter jets intercepted six Russian aircraft flying off Alaska’s coasts last week.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command says its Alaska office detected the Russian aircraft as they were flying through the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on Thursday.

A NORAD news release issued Saturday says the Russian formation included Tu-95 bombers, Su-35 fighters and an air-refueling tanker.

In response, Alaska NORAD dispatched F-16 and F-22 fighter jets and an AWACS plane for what the agency called a “routine interception.” But the news release didn’t say where the intercept occurred or how many U.S. aircraft were sent to accompany the Russian planes through the aircraft identification zone.

It’s not unusual for Russian aircraft to fly through the Alaska air-ID zone, which is international airspace. NORAD says the Russian aircraft didn’t enter U.S. or Canadian airspace, and weren’t considered a threat to either nation.

But some observers noted that the interception occurred while the military was conducting a large-scale training exercise called Northern Edge around Alaska — and while the U.S. and NATO are supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

KUAC - Fairbanks

KUAC is our partner station in Fairbanks. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

10,000 service members begin ‘massive’ Northern Edge military exercise

This year’s Northern Edge includes more than 150 aircraft from the Air Force and Navy and the U.K. and Australia.

Army Corps to begin cleanup efforts at World War II fort in Unalaska Bay

The fort housed anti-aircraft and anti-ship artillery.

Flight recorders recovered from site of fatal Army helicopter crash in Interior Alaska

An Army spokesman says the division has been shaken by the crash and loss.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications