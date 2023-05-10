Forest Service extends public comment for Hecla Greens Creek Mine expansion 

The U.S. Forest Service has extended its public comment period for a proposed expansion of the Hecla Greens Creek mine until May 23 after public calls for more time.

The agency plans to dedicate more time to hearing concerns about the mine’s potential threat to subsistence activities around Admiralty Island, where it operates.

Public comment started back in March after the Forest Service released a draft environmental impact statement on four different plans to expand the mine’s waste storage facility. Hecla says it needs more storage space to keep operating the mine beyond 2031.

Matthew Reece is the project’s manager. He says the Forest Service won’t begin their official review of comments until the end of the month, but public response so far has been mixed.

“Both in support, and in — not necessarily opposition, but some kind of conditional support,” he said. “And based on some public comments and concerns that we received, we decided to have an additional subsistence hearing.”

Some of the most prominent concerns have focused on the potential for heavy metal contamination in the surrounding forests and in Hawk Inlet, an important hunting and fishing ground near the mine’s existing waste storage facility.

The community of Angoon in particular relies on subsistence activities near the mine

Last week, the Forest Service announced and then quickly postponed a hearing for testimony related to subsistence near Greens Creek.

Reece says they had hoped to hold that meeting before the comment period ended, but federal regulations require a 30-day public notice. He said the Forest Service is working with officials in Angoon to schedule a new date.

Testimony from that hearing will be considered along with the feedback received through the formal public comment process.

The agency will also hold an open-ended discussion on activities in and around Angoon this Saturday, May 12. Though the mine’s potential expansion is sure to be a major topic, the discussion may also include some of the ongoing development projects in the region, like the city’s proposed hydropower facility and efforts to grow ecotourism in the region.

Michael Downs is the Forest Service District Ranger for Admiralty Island National Monument. He says the main goal of the meeting is to rebuild relationships between the agency and the community after recent turnover in Angoon’s tribal and city leadership.

“They want to see the Forest Service more out there,” Downs said. “So we’re trying to make more trips, trying to make sure that they’re being heard, trying to be responsive.”

Representatives from Greens Creek will attend the meeting.

The agency’s final decision on the proposed expansion is expected to come in December.

Public comments can be submitted online, by fax at 907-586-8809 or in-person at the Forest Service Ranger’s station in Juneau through May 23.