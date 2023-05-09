KTOO

Interior | Weather

Nenana Ice Classic ends a day after tripod’s fall

by

The Nenana Ice Classic’s tripod in the Tanana River on May 9, 2023, a day after the guessing game’s clock stopped at 4:01 p.m. May 8. (Courtesy Nenana Ice Classic)

The Nenana Ice Classic tripod moved enough to stop the clock Monday in the annual Tanana River ice-out guessing game.

According to an Ice Classic organization post, this year’s game officially ended at 4:01 p.m. Alaska Standard Time Monday — a week later than the ice went out last year.

The tripod fell on its side Sunday, but it took another day for the decaying ice and current to push it downstream enough to stop the shore-based clock it’s tethered to.

People who guessed the correct time on their tickets will split a jackpot of over $222,000.

Ice Classic organizers said Monday that winners would be notified within 24 hours, with checks to be mailed out June 1.

KUAC - Fairbanks

KUAC is our partner station in Fairbanks. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

