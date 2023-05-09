KTOO

Local Government | Southcentral

Anchorage’s embattled deputy library director resigns

by

Judy Eledge, Anchorage’s deputy library director, at a special Anchorage Assembly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage Deputy Library Director Judy Eledge has resigned.

Mayor Dave Bronson announced Eledge’s departure in a brief statement on Tuesday, saying her last day will be May 15.

Eledge’s departure comes hours before the Anchorage Assembly was set to vote on a resolution recommending that the mayor ask for and accept her resignation.

The resolution was sponsored by Assembly members Kameron Perez-Verdia and Chris Constant. They laid out three pages of reasons why Eledge should step down, including her racist comments toward Alaska Natives caught on tape, workplace complaints for discrimination, harassment and bullying, and the ongoing legal and financial liability of keeping her employed. The resolution also heavily cites reporting last month by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica about Eledge’s inflammatory private and public comments, which also targeted LGBTQ+ legal protections.

Eledge’s tenure with the city was marked with controversy from the start.

She was initially Bronson’s pick for library director, despite not having a degree in library science — a requirement for the position. She later resigned from the top library position, with the mayor’s spokesman saying she did not want to go through “what has been an unfair disparaging” of the mayor’s nominees. Bronson later named her deputy director of the library, a position that doesn’t require Assembly approval.

Bronson’s two-sentence statement Tuesday did not provide comment on Eledge’s resignation outside of announcing her last day.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Governor and mayor remain close with Anchorage library leader despite her offensive remarks

In recorded conversations, Judy Eledge called Alaska Native people “racists."

A bald man stands in front of two overflowing dumpsters

Anchorage mayor says he’s investigating the hiring of former health director Joe Gerace

Assembly members say they want more information from the Bronson administration to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Anchorage’s top library administrator was being investigated for workplace complaints. The mayor fired the investigator.

The Anchorage Library’s Deputy Director Judy Eledge was being investigated over allegations that she made statements librarians found offensive when Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration fired the person investigating her.

