KTOO

Economy | NPR News

These are the states with the highest and lowest tax burdens, a report says

by

Internal Revenue Service taxes forms are seen on Feb. 13, 2019. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

This year’s federal tax filing deadline of April 18 is quickly approaching, and Americans generally pay some mixture of federal, local, and in most cases, state taxes. But the tax burden of some states significantly outpaces others, data shows.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report this week analyzing total tax burden by state. Tax burden is defined as the proportion of a person’s income that goes toward taxes.

It measured a combination of the proportion of property tax, income tax and sales tax that people paid. These were the states with the highest and lowest tax burdens.

Highest tax burdens

  1. New York – 12.47%
  2. Hawaii – 12.31%
  3. Maine – 11.14%
  4. Vermont – 10.28%
  5. Connecticut – 9.83%
  6. New Jersey – 9.76%
  7. Maryland – 9.44%
  8. Minnesota – 9.41%
  9. Illinois – 9.38%
  10. Iowa – 9.15%

Lowest tax burdens

  1. Alaska – 5.06%
  2. Delaware – 6.12%
  3. New Hampshire – 6.14%
  4. Tennessee – 6.22%
  5. Florida – 6.33%
  6. Wyoming – 6.42%
  7. South Dakota – 6.69%
  8. Montana – 6.93%
  9. Missouri – 7.11%
  10. Oklahoma – 7.12%

When broken down by category, the states with the highest burden for property tax were Maine (5.33%), Vermont (4.98%) and New Hampshire (4.94%), while the lowest were Alabama (1.39%), Tennessee (1.66%) and Arkansas (1.68%).

The states with the highest burden for income tax are New York (4.72%), Maryland (4.21%) and Oregon (3.62%). There are seven states with no income tax – Nevada, Washington, South Dakota, Florida, Wyoming, Alaska and Texas.

The states with the highest sales tax burden are Hawaii (6.71%), Washington, (5.66%) and New Mexico (5.62%), while the states with the lowest sales tax burden are New Hampshire (1.07%), Delaware (1.09%) and Oregon (1.11%).

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News

KTOO is the NPR member station in Juneau. NPR offers its members radio and digital stories.

Read next

Unions are having a moment. So why isn't union membership booming?

Labor organizing surged last year. A Gallup survey found 71% of Americans approve of unions. Yet only 10% of workers belong to a union, as employers continue to fight back.

'Live free and die?' The sad state of U.S. life expectancy

A decade after a landmark report on Americans' shorter lives, the problem has only gotten worse. Unlike other wealthy nations, U.S. life expectancy has not bounced back from the pandemic.

Traveling overseas this summer? There's huge demand for passports, so get yours ASAP

The State Department is fielding half a million passport applications a week — 30-40% more than last year.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications