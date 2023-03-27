Already short on bus drivers, Juneau School District adjusts as tourism season approaches

The first cruise ship of the year arrives in three weeks, but the Juneau School District is already feeling the effects of the upcoming season.

District leaders told families Sunday night that a shortage of bus drivers due, in part, to an earlier than usual start to the cruise ship season would lead to delays in bus service on Monday.

Cassee Olin, the district’s administrative services director, said 11 of the district’s drivers were out on Monday because of illnesses, family emergencies and vacation. And four of the 11 won’t be returning – they’re set to resign at the end of the week to start work at tour bus companies.

“It’s actually sooner than normal,” Olin said. “Instead of seeing this in early April, we usually see it at the end of April.”

The first cruise ship is set to dock in Juneau on April 17. Last year, the first one came on April 25.

In a normal year, Olin said the district would have two or three extra drivers on standby to fill in for drivers who are out sick or on vacation. This year, they don’t.

First Student, the company the district hires for student transportation, has brought two drivers from the Wasilla area to Juneau for two weeks to help. That still leaves the district nine drivers short. It’s enough to cause 15 to 20 minute delays across all routes.

“We’re trying to not cancel any routes. That’s our main objective at the end of the day,” Olin said. “But unfortunately, if we continue to lose drivers any more than we already are and not get any new drivers from other places around the state, we may eventually have to cancel routes.”

For now, Olin said parents can check their email and the district’s website for updates on route changes.

The last day of school is May 26.