Heavy rains in Juneau cause flood risk, increase avalanche potential

Rainy weather on Thursday is melting the snowpack across Juneau which will increase the risk of flooding and avalanches.

Meredith Thatcher, public information officer for the City and Borough of Juneau, says residents should look out for slow drainage in their neighborhoods.

“You have these ditches that have been packed with snow and drains that are still covered with snow. And so water is just moving more slowly than it normally does,” she said.

People should avoid parking near storm drains as the rain continues into Thursday evening. Rains will continue with scattered showers on Friday and temperatures in the mid-40s. Winds will be calmer.

The current urban avalanche advisory is “high.”

“All this snow up high is getting additional weight. And with additional warming it’s getting weaker,” said Tom Mattice, emergency programs manager for the city.

He says the chance for wet, loose avalanches will continue to rise until the warming peaks Thursday evening.

The heaviest rain is expected to let up heading into the weekend, with drier conditions returning on Saturday.