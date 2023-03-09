Juneau kids invited to submit artwork for downtown pool renovation

After 50 years of operation, Juneau’s Augustus Brown Pool is set for major renovations. One of those will combine artwork from local children of the past and present.

In 1999, second and third graders painted scenes from Juneau on tiles that now line the locker room showers. Those tiles will be replaced with new ones during the renovations.

“Unfortunately, as was common back then, the paint was a lead-based paint,” said Terra Patterson, the city’s aquatics manager. “So we can’t save those tiles.”

To showcase the original tile art in the new lobby, Patterson said high-resolution photos of the 1999 tiles will sit alongside new ones. Children age 12 and under can submit artwork for the new display through March 31.

“We’re asking for drawings of children’s favorite memories or experiences here at the Augustus Brown Swimming Pool,” Patterson said.

A template for submissions is available online or at the pool. Not all submissions will be featured in the new lobby, but all kids who submit art will receive a one-time admission pass to the pool. They’ll also be entered in a drawing for a one-month youth swim pass, which will be announced at the pool’s 50th anniversary open swim on April 1.

Patterson said the new display will celebrate the pool’s past and future.

“We have a lot of people who are still coming to the pool that can tell us about when the pool opened,” she said. “I feel like Augustus Brown Pool has a very significant place in Juneau history.”

The pool will close on April 3 through at least the end of the year. Renovations will include new ventilation systems and lights, new plaster and tile in the leisure pool, and upgrades to the locker rooms and sauna.