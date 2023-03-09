KTOO

Crime & Courts

Alaska courts consider rules for permanently streaming many hearings online

by

In this screenshot from the Alaska Court System, the participants in the legislative eligibility trial of Rep. David Eastman are seen on Dec. 21, 2022. The court system is considering permanent rules for streaming hearings and trials. (Screenshot)

The Alaska Court System is planning to continue video streaming many court hearings online despite the end of the COVID-19 emergency that prompted the first broadcasts.

The court system is taking public testimony on the proposal through March 17.

Alaska’s constitution requires public access to trials, and the court system’s streaming program began during the COVID-19 emergency as a way to allow hearings when members of the public were barred from attending in person.

“As we decide what pandemic-related practices were beneficial and should be continued, the court is interested in livestreaming some proceedings, even though courtrooms are open for public observation,” the court system said.

The proposed court rule allows the presiding judge to determine whether the case is important enough to merit online streaming.

Cases that meet the importance standard include most felony criminal trials, proceedings that “involve important matters of health or safety, important matters relating to environmental, economic, or community wellbeing; and governmental matters including elections and redistricting.”

Confidential hearings would be exempt from streaming, as would cases about minors, unless those minors are being charged as adults.

Also blocked from streaming is “evidence that depicts graphic images including the bodies of deceased victims, or wounds or injuries.”

The court system would be responsible for streaming cases live from its website, and streams would not be recorded or available after the court date.

This story originally appeared in the Alaska Beacon and is republished here with permission.

Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Andrew Kitchenman for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on Facebook and Twitter.

Read next

Man rolling marijuana joint.

Alaska Court System rule change will remove hundreds of marijuana convictions from Courtview

State lawmakers have been considering broader legislation intended to help people convicted before legalization.

View looking northwesterly from the Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage, Alaska. At left is the Boney Courthouse, the older of the two state courthouses in Anchorage, which houses the law library, magistrate courts and the chambers of the Alaska Supreme Court. The mouth of Ship Creek, Knik Arm and Point MacKenzie can be seen in the background.

Alaska’s new eviction diversion program would resolve landlord-tenant disputes out of court

The program's goal is to help reach an agreement both sides are satisfied with, and for people to avoid spending time and money going to court to plead their case in front of a judge.

District Court Judge Kirsten Swanson presides over her first case on Dec. 2, 2016.

Alaska’s courts set to resume in-person jury trials

Despite rising COVID cases, Alaska’s courts are set to again hold in-person jury trials again, as coronavirus restrictions are lifted. That’s despite the arrival of the omicron variant and rising case counts in the state.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications