In this newscast:
- A former Sitka doctor accused of sexual assault four years ago is now behind bars.
- Assessed values of Wrangell houses and businesses could be quite different this year.
- Alaska legislators are urging Walgreens leadership to reconsider the decision not to sell the abortion drug mifepristone.
