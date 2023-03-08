KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast — Tuesday, March 7, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • Twenty Alaska legislators urged Walgreens leadership to reconsider its decision not to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after pressure from the state’s Attorney General;
  • Juneau’s School district asked the Assembly for $2.5 million to pay off debts and expenses ahead of the next fiscal year;
  • Emergency provisions were flown into Kodiak last weekend after rough weather delayed food deliveries to the island;
  • The Alaska Marine Highway System announced significant changes to the summer ferry schedule;
  • A lost sled dog was returned to its owner in Clam Gulch.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

