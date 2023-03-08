Newscast — Tuesday, March 7, 2023

In this newscast:
- Twenty Alaska legislators urged Walgreens leadership to reconsider its decision not to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after pressure from the state’s Attorney General;
- Juneau’s School district asked the Assembly for $2.5 million to pay off debts and expenses ahead of the next fiscal year;
- Emergency provisions were flown into Kodiak last weekend after rough weather delayed food deliveries to the island;
- The Alaska Marine Highway System announced significant changes to the summer ferry schedule;
- A lost sled dog was returned to its owner in Clam Gulch.