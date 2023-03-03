March 2, 2023: Culture Rich Conversations: Hot topics in Black Culture

Today on Juneau Afternoon, Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association begin Women’s History Month by discussing today’s hottest topics in Black Culture!

Join Host Christina Michelle and guest Natasha Boozer as they discuss the hottest topics of 2023 so far and the women that stood out! From Rihanna’s Halftime show at the Super Bowl to Angela Davis and her Mayflower ancestors, Christina and Natasha tackle it all and so much more.

Juneau Black Awareness Association’s Christina Michelle hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.