Juneau schools, city facilities close early due to snowstorm

Juneau schools will release students an hour early Wednesday due to snow.

Students will get out at 1:30 p.m. from elementary schools, 2 p.m. from middle schools and optional programs and 2:45 p.m. from high schools, according to a release from the Juneau School District.

Most after school programs are canceled, including JAMM, RALLY, afternoon pre-K and high school sports practices. High school basketball games have been rescheduled for Thursday.

Middle school activity buses will not be running. First Student, the district’s bus service, is using snow routes and told parents to expect delays.

Some Juneau parents took to social media to question why the district hadn’t told students to stay home Wednesday morning. In a message to families, district leaders apologized for the inconvenience.

“Conditions were better at 4:30 this morning when the initial call to hold school was made, and often the weather doesn’t hit as forecasted,” the district wrote. “The Juneau School District apologizes for the inconvenience. The district gathers information from JPD, City Roads Engineer, City Manager, DOT, First Student and the weather service to help make snow related decisions. Sometimes the conditions require us to change the plan.”

The University of Alaska Southeast also canceled classes for the day.

City and Borough of Juneau offices and facilities will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday, including city hall, public libraries, pools, the Juneau-Douglas City Museum, Treadwell Arena and the Zach Gordon Youth Center.

City bus service is suspended on Cordova Street, Franklin and Fourth Street downtown.

A blizzard warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.