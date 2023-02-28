Lingít culture bearers plan Indigenous performing arts workshop in Juneau

A new Sealaska Heritage Institute program beginning in March hopes to help train more Indigenous actors and performing artists in the Lingít language.

Ed Littlefield is a teacher in the Naakahidi Academy and sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to talk about what participants can expect, and his hopes for the program.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Chloe Pleznac: Hello, Ed! Gunalchéesh for joining me today to talk about the new Naakahidi Academy program that will be kicking off in March. First off, why don’t you just tell me about the name? What does it mean and how does it illustrate your hopes as an instructor for this program?

Ed Littlefield: Gunalchéesh! Thanks for allowing me to be here … This academy is to help prepare future performing arts people, and Indigenous people, in the different ways of the performing arts. So we’re inviting I think there are 20 seats, 20 spots available. And we are trying to fill those spots up with performing artists that are currently already performing and doing performing arts. And we’re going to be doing some dancing, some movement, movement and dancing, some singing some language work. Great teachers and cultural leaders Lance Twitchell, Xeetli.éesh Lyle James, myself, Vera Starbard and it’s gonna be great. We’re trying to work on you know, how, what is, what are the old ways of telling stories? And how can we take that into the future for many years to come? And different ways of doing that?

Chloe Pleznac: What can potential participants expect from the program overall?

Ed Littlefield: Well, the first meeting that we’re going to have will be it just sounds like a lot, but it’s actually three hours from 9 a.m. to 12 on March 11 and 12. So two different days. And, yeah, we’re going to start with some language work with X̱ʼunei, trying to figure out how to, you know, pronounce some words that we have, you know, just to get language work in there. It’s always great to have some work with language. And then the second hour roughly is movement and dance, and so we’re going to Xeetli.éesh and Dax̱kil.átch Kolene James, are going to, hopefully, help us with some contemporary movements, like how to tell stories with our bodies. So it’s not necessarily just dancing, like we do in our ceremonies. But it’s more for the fact of moving with intention. So how does, how does this movement share our stories? And then, the last hour or so is with me doing some vocal technique, you know, how to sing loud and proud without losing your voice. So I’ve written a couple Lingít vocal warmups, which could be cool, you know, working on the Lingít vowels they have, there’s lots of different, you know, saying in lots of choirs growing up, and there’s lots of vowels, a, e, i, o, u. But there, there’s not really some Lingít vowels … And then also tying that in with the language that we do with X̱ʼunei. So making sure that when we sing, we’re also doing the language. And so yeah, really cool just a mix of everything. And we’ve got two days with that on March 11 and 12.

Chloe Pleznac: Is this program exclusively for those with acting or performing experience already under their belts? Who should apply?

Ed Littlefield: Well, no, not necessarily. I think if you have an interest in getting out there and doing some performing arts, there’s no, that I know of, I don’t think there is a, you know, like a prerequisite or anything, we’re trying to get people in the seats. And I think people that have an interest in performing arts should definitely put their name in the hat there because we only have limited space and for 20 people, so and it’s open now the signup process is open now.

But no, I think anyone with a want to learn language, movement and singing. I mean, that’s who we’re looking for, you know, and in addition to like, the warm-ups and how to sing, and maybe we’ll do some new songs that I built that I’ll share with the participants. But we’re also going to work on, this is the different part, maybe how to sing in harmony, which is cool. So you don’t have to, you know, you know, there’s definitely melody line. But for some people that are willing to take a chance we’re going to start introducing some harmony and how that works in Lingít music because that’s, I know, there was a talk about Yakutat harmonies a month or two ago at Sealaska Heritage and, you know, they definitely had harmony, you know, a long time ago. And so we’re trying to utilize that knowledge and yeah, see where we can go with it for the future.

Chloe Pleznac: So currently, this program is only being offered in the Lingít language. Is this something you’d like to expand to other Alaska Native languages?

Ed Littlefield: Yeah, I mean … I think this program if we get the right instructors we need, you know, I don’t speak Sm’álgyax or X aat Kíl. So yeah if we get the instructors we can definitely do a very similar thing with each language and it is primarily Lingít right now at this point but you know, sky’s the limit.

Chloe Pleznac: Awesome. Well, thank you so much for taking the time to talk with me today.

Ed Littlefield: Gunalchéesh!