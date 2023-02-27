In this newscast:
- The Juneau School District will plan its budget around a moderate increase in state funding this year.
- The Alaska Board of Fisheries votes to keep escapement goals for Chignik’s early and late sockeye runs separate.
- How shrinking glaciers could impact Alaska tourism.
