Winter storm warning in affect for Juneau, Gustavus through Saturday morning

After a week of clear skies and cool temperatures, people across the panhandle woke up to snow Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Juneau and Gustavus effective through Saturday morning.

Friday brought a white haze of dry snow to Juneau and much of Southeast Alaska. NWS Meteorologist Spencer Fielding said that snowfall will pick up in the evening and through early Saturday morning.

“During the day we’ve had a wall of snow across the area,” he said. “That should continue through the evening with most of our snowfall happening tonight.”

The total accumulations early this weekend are expected to fall between 5 and 8 inches.

Fielding says that snow will be mostly light and dry with smaller flakes because of the cold, dry weather earlier in the week.

“So what causes snow to be light and dry is the upper air temperatures. If it forms and falls through cold, dry air we’ll see lighter snow,” he said.

Blowing snow and lower visibility will be hazardous for the Friday evening commute. Those driving home should be extra cautious.

Snowfall in Juneau has been below normal this winter, with relatively little snowfall in January. But the snow total has been higher for the month of February, with several small snowstorms earlier this month.