Feb. 22, 2023: Halo-Halo Chef’s Talk; 2023 Jobs Outlook; Songwriter’s Circle

Rachel Barril works in the kitchen of Juneau Italian restaurant In Bocca Al Lupo for their event "Dinner with Friends: Womxn of Power edition" on June 26, 2021. (Photo by Lyndsey Brollini/KTOO)
Rachel Barril works in the kitchen of Juneau Italian restaurant In Bocca Al Lupo for their event “Dinner with Friends: Womxn of Power edition” on June 26, 2021.
On this month’s Halo-Halo Chef’s Talk segment, KTOO Community Reporting Fellow Tasha Elizarde sits down one-on-one with Rachel Carrillo Barril, Head Chef at In Bocca Al Lupo, to discover her Filipino roots and how she made her way to being one of the top chefs in Juneau. Also, information on the upcoming Filipino Community Legislative Reception / Installation of Officers Event.

    KTOO’s Sheli Delaney hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

    • Rachel Carillo Burill, Head Chef at In Bocca Al Lupo
    • Tasha Elizarde, KTOO Community Reporting Fellow
    • Karinne Wiebold, Economist
    Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
    Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

