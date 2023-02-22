Feb. 22, 2023: Halo-Halo Chef’s Talk; 2023 Jobs Outlook; Songwriter’s Circle

Rachel Barril works in the kitchen of Juneau Italian restaurant In Bocca Al Lupo for their event “Dinner with Friends: Womxn of Power edition” on June 26, 2021.

On this month’s Halo-Halo Chef’s Talk segment, KTOO Community Reporting Fellow Tasha Elizarde sits down one-on-one with Rachel Carrillo Barril, Head Chef at In Bocca Al Lupo, to discover her Filipino roots and how she made her way to being one of the top chefs in Juneau. Also, information on the upcoming Filipino Community Legislative Reception / Installation of Officers Event.

Also, on today’s program…

The Department of Labor gives us a look at the 2023 employment forecast

and a preview of the Songwriter’s Circle happening this weekend at the Crystal Saloon

Guests:

Rachel Carillo Burill , Head Chef at In Bocca Al Lupo

, Head Chef at In Bocca Al Lupo Tasha Elizarde , KTOO Community Reporting Fellow

, KTOO Community Reporting Fellow Karinne Wiebold , Economist

, Economist Dara Rilatos, Musician

