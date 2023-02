On Feb. 10, the forecast called for heavy snow in Bethel with temperatures reaching 10 below. Two teenagers decided it was good idea to go outside after school to build igloos near the Yuut Elitnaurviat dorms. It’s a study in engineering, architecture and history.

KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello followed their two-day progress and joined them inside the igloo. Here’s an audio postcard about this experience.

Listen: