Friday, Feb 17: Women of Distinction, Fireside Chat, Rainforest Yoga, Girls on the Run

Women of Distinction is the annual banquet held by AWARE, Inc. to honor women in our community whose work has made a major impact on improving the lives of others. This year’s honorees are Kate Wolfe, Jeni Brown, LaRae Jones, and Susan Bell. On today’s show, Saralyn Tabachnick sits down with host Andy Kline to give us a preview of the event and how they plan to celebrate the women they have chosen to receive this title.

Also on today’s show, we’ll hear about this week’s Fireside Chat on the topic of beginner birders. Rainforest Yoga stops by to talk about an upcoming workshop, and Girls on the Run will share details of their upcoming spring season.

Guests: