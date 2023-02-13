Alaska florist gears up for Valentine’s Day: ‘This is our Super Bowl’

A person’s nose can build up a certain immunity to flowers over time.

Tundra Rose flower shop in Soldotna is lush with the smell of roses and ranunculus. But shop owner Dacia Cunningham is too used to the smell to notice — and frankly, too busy.

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. In the floral business, that means it’s time for Cunningham and her small staff to buckle down.

“We will just design all day, and then I’ll come in and probably start working back at like 8 tonight and work all night,” she said. “It’s Super Bowl week — this is our Super Bowl.”

Tundra Rose designs floral arrangements for holidays like Valentine’s Day, plus weddings and other events. Arrangements start at $50 a piece.

Cunningham said she’s the only brick-and-mortar, independent flower shop on the Kenai Peninsula. She grew up in Soldotna and came to the floral industry through wedding planning.

“I did wedding flowers for one of my brides, and liked it more than planning,” she said. “And I’ve come a long way. I look back at my old arrangements, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

In 2020, Cunningham signed her first lease for her store. Today, she’s in a small storefront in Soldotna — just enough room for a counter framed by shelves of vases and coolers of bouquets.

This time of year, most of her flowers come from wholesalers in Anchorage and L.A., who she said source from all over the world — from Ecuador, Mexico and Holland.

That can be a challenge, since the flowers aren’t as fresh, and she said they can sometimes freeze in transit — an added thorn to an already difficult process.

“Once we get our boxes in, they come and we have to give them a fresh cut,” she said. “And then we use a hydrating solution, because they’ve been out of water for sometimes 24 hours by the time we get them.”

They cut the stems, put them in buckets of clean fresh water. And then, they start designing.