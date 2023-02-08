Wednesday, Feb. 8: Radio Plays, Con Brio flute recital, Curiosity Unleashed STEAM Event

Today on Juneau Afternoon, guest host Katie Bausler sits down with the team of actors, producers, and directors who will bring us Radio Plays, our first ever live theater performance and simulcast on KTOO, premiering this weekend. Tune in for a special behind-the-scenes discussion about the plays, the playwrights, the sound effects, and more.

Also on today’s show, Sally Schlichting will be here to talk about a recital for flute music happening Saturday at the APK, and we’ll hear about Curiosity Unleashed: A community-wide STEAM Event for elementary students.

Guests:

Ed Littlefield, foley artist and sound designer, Reeling and The Beginning of Eagle

Vera Starbard, playwright, The Beginning of Eagle (an adaptation)

Jared Olin, director, The Beginning of Eagle

Cate Ross, producer, The Case of the Careless Client

Roblin Gray, director, The Case of the Careless Client

Cheryl Snyder, producer, KTOO

Sally Schlichting, musician, Con Brio Concert Series

Elizabeth Siddon, coordinator, Juneau STEM Coalition

Brenda Taylor, coordinator, Juneau STEM Coalition

Listen today at 3pm and 7pm on 104.3 KTOO Juneau, 91.7 KTOO Juneau Auke Bay, and online at ktoo.org