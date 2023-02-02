Wednesday, Feb 1: Juneau’s Got Talent; Chilkat weaving at the City Museum; Alaska Native Sisterhood and City Museum host event for Elizabeth Peratrovich Day; fiber art at Kindred Post and more this First Friday

After a three year hiatus, Juneau’s Got Talent is back live and on stage this Saturday. The community talent show will feature a variety of unique acts by local performers competing for the grand prize, as well as guest performances from Juneau Dance Theater and JTown Sparkle Toes and the Shimmy Shimmy’s. The audience is encouraged to join the judges as they vote for their favorites in a fun, energetic night that also serves as the annual fundraiser for Juneau Dance Theater. KTOO’s Sheli Delaney talks with the organizers of this community event today on a Juneau Afternoon.

Also, on today’s program, the City Museum with details on a special Elizabeth Peratrovich event happening this month in collaboration with Alaska Native Sisterhood Camp 70 Glacier Valley, as well as the opening of the February exhibition “For Our Children: Chilkat Regalia Woven in the Lineage of Jennie Thlunaut & Clarissa Rizal.” Artist Flannery Ballard previews her First Friday show at Kindred Post, and we’ll hear about more February First Friday events from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.

Guests: