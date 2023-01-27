Gov. Dunleavy announces PFD education raffle winners

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the winners of the fourth annual education raffle on Wednesday from Harborview Elementary School in Juneau.

Alaskans enter the raffle by donating part of their permanent fund dividend. Half of the donated money goes directly to schools in the form of grants. A quarter goes into an education endowment fund.

This year, 8,740 people entered the raffle, giving $437,000 to public education and $218,500 to the endowment fund.

The four winners were Hannah Palmeter, John Erickson, Charles Greene and Suzanne Taylor. Their prizes range from $7,045.81 to $56,366.49.