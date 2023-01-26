Disgraced former Anchorage health director accused of defrauding state militia

The state of Alaska wants more than $60,000 back from Anchorage’s disgraced former health director, saying he fraudulently claimed a higher military rank than he actually had when he joined the Alaska State Defense Force.

Former Anchorage Health Director Joe Gerace has been charged with one civil count of fraudulent misrepresentation. Gerace has been the subject of controversy since he resigned as the head of Anchorage’s Health Department last August shortly before an Alaska Public Media and American Public Media report showed he had lied on his resume about his background, including his medical, educational and military credentials.

From 2020 to 2021, Gerace served in the Alaska State Defense Force, a volunteer organization that’s part of the state’s official militia. In a civil complaint filed last month, a lawyer for the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs wrote that Gerace told the ASDF that he had been a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, which wasn’t true.

ASDF members are given rankings and payment according to their rank in one of the country’s military branches. Gerace’s claimed rank of lieutenant colonel during his ASDF service resulted in him getting paid $94,783.69 by the state. However, records show that Gerace had only actually earned the rank of E-4, a much lower specialist ranking. The attorney for the state says under that rank in the ASDF, Gerace should’ve been paid $33,207.60.

Reached by phone Thursday afternoon, Gerace said he and his attorney had yet to see the complaint.

The state is requesting that Gerace pay the state back the $61,576.09 difference between what he should’ve earned, and what he did.

Gerace is also the subject of several inquiries by Anchorage government officials. The Anchorage Assembly subpoenaed city Human Resources director Niki Tshibaka this week to testify about his role in the hiring, vetting and investigation of Gerace. Additionally, this year the city’s internal auditing department plans to look into contracts that were approved during Gerace’s tenure as health director.

This is a developing story.