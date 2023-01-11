Jan. 11, 2023: Musicians Gather for Alaska Music Summit

Musicians, supporters, and fans from all around Alaska will be gathering in Juneau this weekend for the Fourth Statewide Alaska Music Summit. Marian Call gives us the breakdown of all the festivities today on Juneau Afternoon.

Topics for the Alaska Music Summit include:

The unique Alaskan music ecosystem

Building the scene, we want to see

Money and Art (and applying for grants)

Licensing music for film and other ways to level up

Music in the community: festivals, venues, and tourism

Taking inventory of our music scene (or why we need data)

As well as special guest presenters, key voices from the Alaska music community sharing, and a lot of time for discussion in breakout groups.

Other conversations today include:

Current exhibits at the Juneau City Museum

Juneau Dance Theatre highlights “Winter Showcase”

Juneau Audubon Society shares their monthly preview

Sheli Delaney hosts today's program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m.



