Jan. 11, 2023: Musicians Gather for Alaska Music Summit

Musicians, supporters, and fans from all around Alaska will be gathering in Juneau this weekend for the Fourth Statewide Alaska Music Summit. Marian Call gives us the breakdown of all the festivities today on Juneau Afternoon.
Topics for the Alaska Music Summit include:
- The unique Alaskan music ecosystem
- Building the scene, we want to see
- Money and Art (and applying for grants)
- Licensing music for film and other ways to level up
- Music in the community: festivals, venues, and tourism
- Taking inventory of our music scene (or why we need data)
As well as special guest presenters, key voices from the Alaska music community sharing, and a lot of time for discussion in breakout groups.
Other conversations today include:
- Current exhibits at the Juneau City Museum
- Juneau Dance Theatre highlights “Winter Showcase”
- Juneau Audubon Society shares their monthly preview
Sheli Delaney hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.
For archives or to subscribe to the podcast, visit ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Beth Weigel, City Museum Director
- Christine Carpenter, January solo artist at the City Museum
- Elizabeth Jurgeleit, January solo artist at the City Museum
- Marian Call, Musician
- Bridget Lujan, Executive Director, Juneau Dance Theatre
- Christa Baxter, Dance Team Coach and Instructor
- Sammara Apango, JDT Student and dance team member
- Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society board member
- Bjorn Dihle, Audubon Presenter, “Bear Viewing and its Future”