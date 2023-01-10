Panel picks five nominees for new chancellor of University of Alaska Southeast

A search committee has picked the chairman of Sealaska Corp. and four education officials as finalists to serve as the chancellor of the University of Alaska Southeast, one of three main branches of the University of Alaska System.

On Monday, the university announced the shortlist of candidates for the job that will open when current chancellor Karen Carey retires at the end of June:

Lisa Parady, executive director of the Alaska Council of School Administrators

James Taylor, senior associate vice president at Utah State University

Aparna Palmer, vice president of Front Range Community College in Colorado

Cathay LeCompte, division director of the Alaska Vocational Technical Center in Seward

Joe Nelson, chairman of the board of directors of Sealaska Corp

The chancellor of UAS serves as the university’s chief executive officer and will be appointed by University of Alaska President Pat Pitney.

In a brief statement online, Pitney said the finalists “are all leaders chosen from a pool of diverse and highly qualified candidates.”

UAS has a main campus in Juneau and satellite campuses in Ketchikan and Sitka; with about 2,000 students, 170 faculty, and 170 staff, it’s the smallest of the trio that includes the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the University of Alaska Anchorage.

The five finalists will visit the campuses in Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka in late January and early February, and a final selection will be made after those visits, likely in the middle or end of February, Pitney said.