Dec. 29, 2022: Celebrating Kwanzaa in Alaska

On this week’s episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, we are celebrating Kwanzaa in Alaska with our guests Ibn Bailey and Yiana Natasha Bailey. Our guests will share with us their Black-lived experience of celebrating Kwanzaa in Alaska, as well as the importance and value of continuing this tradition.



As families in communities all over our nation celebrate Kwanzaa this week, Christina Michelle and our guests will shine a light on the meaning of Kwanzaa, the reason we celebrate Kwanzaa, as well as the special traditions that bring this holiday to life!