Dec. 21-23, 2022: Happy Holidays!

The Juneau Afternoon team wishes you a wonderful week and winter holiday season! We’ll return on Wednesday, December 28, with the Best of Juneau Afternoon 2022 and a Kwanzaa special from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

This week, in lieu of live episodes of Juneau Afternoon please enjoy the following programming and seasonal specials:

Wednesday, December 21 (Solstice)

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm: The One Recipe. In this holiday edition of The Splendid Table, podcast host Jesse Sparks talks to culinary superstars about their “One,” the recipe that signals the holiday has begun! They’ll get into traditions and food with influences from all over the world and leave you with recipes that could jumpstart your own festivities! Guests include chef, YouTube personality and best-selling author Carla Lalli Music; The New York Times food writer Eric Kim, author of Korean- American: Food That Tastes Like Home and more to come!

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Selected Shorts Holidays with Mom. Guest host Meg Wolitzer presents our holiday show–two stories about being home for the holidays and how you can count on your Mom to be there for you—and possibly to complicate things.

Thursday, December 22

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Our Body Politic

7:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Throughline

Friday, December 23

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm: New Yorker Radio Hour

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: A Christmas Carol w Jonathan Winters

You can find our full schedule of holiday programming here.