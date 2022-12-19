KTOO

Local Government | Southcentral

Demboski out as Anchorage municipal manager

A woman sits behind a microphone at an assembly meeting.
Municipal Manager Amy Demboski at a June Anchorage Assembly meeting (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced Monday morning that Municipal Manager Amy Demboski was replaced, effective immediately.

Public Works Director Kent Kohlhase is now the acting municipal manager, said the office’s brief, two-sentence statement.

The statement did not provide any additional details about the abrupt change in leadership. It’s unclear how or why Demboski is departing. Neither Demboski nor the mayor’s office could immediately be reached for comment.

Bronson announced Demboski as his municipal manager when he took office last summer. She was responsible for oversight of a huge swath of municipal operations, including the police and fire departments, public works, street maintenance and the sewer and water utility.

Assembly members said in interviews Monday that they were surprised by the announcement of her sudden departure from the job, and had few insights.

“I’m as intrigued as anybody, what brought this on,” said Assembly member Kevin Cross.

Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant said, “Right now, there’s a lot more questions than answers.”

Both Assembly members said Demboski was competent. She formerly served on the Anchorage Assembly, representing Eagle River and Chugiak. She ran for mayor in 2015, and lost to Bronson’s predecessor, Ethan Berkowitz. She went on to work for Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration in 2018.

Kohlhase started working at the municipality in April 2013. He was new to leading the city’s Public Works Department. Bronson just appointed him last month. Kohlhase has previously served as the director of the Project Management and Engineering Department.

Constant said he has confidence in Kohlhase. Kohlhase’s confirmation as public works director was the subject of an Assembly meeting this past Friday, and the Assembly was scheduled to vote on his confirmation on Tuesday. Now, the director job is vacant again, said Constant.

“It feels a bit like we’re rearranging the deck chairs,” Constant said.

Cross said the municipal manager job is a difficult position to fill.

“I’ll be honest with you, it’s not a job I’d ever want,” Cross said. “I mean, you’re signing up for it, and then when things don’t go right, you know, you’ve got to deal with the brunt of the Assembly. You know, so it’s a thankless job.”

Cross said he was disappointed about Demboski’s departure. He said she was easy to work with and very helpful. He also expressed confidence in Kohlhase.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

