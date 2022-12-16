Dec. 16, 2022: The Impact of The Holocaust on Local Juneau Families

The “Americans and the Holocaust” presented by the Juneau Public Library only runs for a few more days. The show closes on December 20 with a special presentation:

“Family Stories — Juneau And The Holocaust”

Juneau residents Rebecca Braun, Eva Bornstein, Helena Fagan, and Sheryl Weinberg will share their personal family connections to the Holocaust; stories of loss, survival, and how the Shoah has resonated through the generations.

Host Katie Bausler chats on today’s show with Rebecca Braun about the exhibit, the talk next week, and the close connections the Holocaust has with Juneau.

Other conversations today include:

SERRC-The Learning Connection

Upcoming classes and programs from CBJ Pools

and some in-studio music from Taylor Vidic and Friends

Katie Bausler hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Special programming note: Juneau Afternoon will take a break from live shows after this week and return on January 11. However, there is special programming, including “Best of” Juneau Afternoon episodes and more, lined up for the next few weeks. Check the full schedule at ktoo.org/schedule!

Guests: