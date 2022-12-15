Dec. 14, 2022: Mercedes Munoz Pop-Up Ceramic Show, United Way Health Navigators, Riverview Senior Living, and Juneau Police Department

With the temperatures dropping, it’s the time of year when we are warmed by family, taking care of each other and ourselves. On today’s Juneau Afternoon, host Katie Bausler chats with guests about well-being, care for family, and safety around the holidays. Also, Katie chats with Mercedes Munoz about her upcoming pop-up show at Amalga Distillery.
- Mercedes Munoz, Ceramic Artist
- United Way Health Navigators and how they help you find the right health insurance
- Riverview Senior Living staff share all about the opening of a new facility here in Juneau
- and Lt. Krag Campbell from the Juneau Police Department talks about “Shop with a Cop” and how to keep safe during the holiday season
You can catch A Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday at 3 p.m., on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon
Guests:
- Mercedes Munoz, Ceramic Artist
- Daniel Powell, Executive Director, Riverview Senior Living
- Carrie Pusich, Community Relations Director, Riverview Senior Living
- Jane Straight, United Way Health Navigator
- Lt. Krag Campbell, Juneau Police Department