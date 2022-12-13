KTOO

Contractor gets prison time, $172K fine in bribery case at JBER, Eielson

Two F-35s, with an F-16 parked in the middle, at Eielson Air Force Base on April 21, 2020. (Sean Martin/354th Fighter Wing)

A former contractor has been sentenced for conspiracy and bribery related to military contracts at Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

According to the U.S. attorney’s for Alaska’s office, Best Choice Construction LLC owner Ryan Dalbec of Mesa, Ariz., was ordered to serve 42 months in prison, and pay a $172,000 fine and $16,000 in restitution to Eielson.

Court records show Dalbec had agreed to pay over $460,000 in bribes to former U.S. Air Force contracting official Brian Lowell Nash II, in exchange for confidential bidding information that helped him win contracts, including a $6.8 million project related to the buildup of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets at Eielson.

Dalbec and his wife, Raihana Nadem, also helped Nash launder the bribery proceeds. Nash was sentenced last month to serve 30 months in prison and forfeit $47,000 in “unlawful gains” from bribes paid by Best Choice.

Both Dalbec and his wife pleaded guilty in the case, with Nadem scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 16.

KUAC - Fairbanks

KUAC is our partner station in Fairbanks. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

