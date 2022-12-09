Dec. 9, 2022: Alaska’s only competitive synchronized skating team performs at Treadwell Arena

Team Forget-Me-Not is Alaska’s only competitive synchronized skating team, and they will soon be heading to the Pacific Midwest Sectionals Championship in Chicago. But this weekend, they will give a free performance for the community at Treadwell Arena to help raise funds for their trip. The team’s head coach will be on the show to talk with Andy Kline about their upcoming performance and more, today on Juneau Afternoon.

Also on today’s show, Grateful Dogs will be here to tell us about their food drive, we’ll hear about the Twelve Days of Christmas shows at the Crystal Saloon, and we’ll get an update from the Juneau Library about events and activities happening in December.

Guests: