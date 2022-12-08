KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Dec. 8, 2022: Culture Rich Conversations listeners’ questions, comments, and answers

by

On this week’s episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association we are answering listener questions and reading their comments with our very special guest, Culture Rich Conversations’ Producer, Natasha Boozer! Natasha will share everything that goes into putting each episode together and bringing it to air each week.

Christina Michelle and Natasha will answer our listeners’ questions from how Culture Rich Conversations began to how we choose our guests and everything in between!

