Nov. 30, 2022: Literary group 49 Writers offers online satire course

49 Writers, an Alaskan literary group, has invited playwright and satirist Joanna Castle Miller to teach a four-week class series. Her curriculum is designed to help writers craft sharp, funny satire. Miller’s award-winning work has appeared everywhere from McSweeney’s to Funny or Die, and her class promises to leave writers with the tools needed to produce short-form satirical work and the confidence to submit pieces to places like The Onion. Today on Juneau Afternoon, host Sheli DeLaney will chat with Joanna Castle Miller about her humor, literary style, and favorite bourbon.

Also on today’s show, we’ll hear all about this weekend’s Gallery Walk. Mary McEwen will discuss her new exhibit at the city museum, and Rainforest Yoga shares details of their next workshop.

Guests:

Beth Weigel, director, Juneau Douglas City Museum

Mary McEwen, featured solo artist, Juneau Douglas City Museum

Katie Bausler, president, 49 Writers

Joanna Castle Miller, guest instructor, 49 Writers

Terry Tavel, board member, Rainforest Yoga

Dr. Marnie Hartman, guest instructor, Rainforest Yoga

Rachelle Bonnett, programming coordinator, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Gina Morris, director, Downtown Business Association