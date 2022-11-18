Nov. 18, 2022: Con Brio interprets climate change through music

Tonight, the Con Brio Chamber Series premieres “Climate Soundscapes – Music on the Science of Climate Change.” This unique program is the result of a partnership with the Juneau Composers Consortium and the University of Alaska, and based on science from the International Arctic Research Center. “Climate Soundscapes” will feature seven original compositions that were guided by the work of scientists specializing atmospheric research, glaciology, species migration and change, oceanography, and ocean warming.

Today on Juneau Afternoon, we’ll hear more about this weekend’s concerts and how the musicians and scientists hope they will help to bridge divides and connect communities to provoke discussion and action on climate change.

Our show today will also include a conversation with Fu Bao, one of this year’s many local vendors whose work will go on sale next weekend at the annual Public Market. Tune in to hear about Fu’s artwork which will be available to purchase on note cards, metal prints, and calendars at his booth in Centennial Hall.

Also on the show, guests from the University of Alaska Southeast sit down with host Andy Kline to share details of the final lecture in the Evening at Egan series, which concludes tonight, and the Juneau Soccer Club will tell us about the upcoming Holiday Cup Tournament.

