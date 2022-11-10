Nov. 10, 2022: Alaskan Black Business Owners

As we move forward into the holidays, this week’s episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association is highlighting two Alaskan business owners and going into detail about what it takes to get started.

This week’s guests will walk us through how to go from surviving to thriving here in Alaska. Host Christina Michelle is joined by Tracey Parrish and Traci Gatewood to discuss the ins and outs of becoming a successful business owner.

Today’s conversation also covers how to keep going when times are challenging and why community relationships really matter.

Guests:

Tracey Parrish, owner, Alaska Pacific Insurance Agency

Traci Gatewood, owner, G2 Diversified Services