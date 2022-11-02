Nov. 2, 2022: “Capturing the Light” exhibit opens at City Museum

The interactions between light, reflection, and the natural world are the focus of a new exhibition by artist Kerry Kirkpatrick. “Capturing the Light” will feature 32 new paintings in a mix of media and variety of visual styles from realistic to abstract. Kirkpatrick’s exhibit opens this First Friday, November 4, at the City Museum as the kickoff to their 2022-2023 solo artist season. Kirkpatrick will also be giving an artist talk at the museum on Saturday. On today’s show, Sheli DeLaney sits down with Kirkpatrick to hear more about how she developed her style and what she hopes to share with audiences this weekend.

Also on today’s show we’ll highlight this week’s First Friday events, hear about Moonlit Poetry, and get details of the annual fundraiser party at Juneau Makerspace.

Guests: