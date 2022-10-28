Oct. 28, 2022: Ernestine Hayes releases audiobook version of “Blonde Indian: An Alaska Native Memoir”

Ernestine Hayes is an author of several critically acclaimed works, a former Alaska State Writer Laureate, and the recipient of the Rasmussen Distinguished Artist Award. Now her book, “Blonde Indian: An Alaska native Memoir”, will be released as an audiobook. An event celebrating the audiobook and its creation will take place at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center on Tuesday, November 1 at 6 p.m. Today on Juneau Afternoon, Ernestine Hayes, along with the book’s editor Scott Burton and the producer Mandy Mallott, sit down with KTOO’s Sheli DeLaney to share stories about the making-of this audiobook.

Andy Kline hosts today’s show. Also on the program, we’ll hear from Alexis Bunten, the featured speaker at tonight’s Evening at Egan lecture “Lessons from Indigenous Tourism for a Regenerative Future.” The Cancer Connection will be here to promote their Annual Health Forum, and CBJ Parks and Rec give us a preview of Halloween Skate and the Douglas Ghost Walk events happening this weekend.

Guests: