Oct. 27, 2022: “Everyone knows someone” affected by domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and this week’s episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association addresses the issue from the perspective of survivors’ personal experiences. Host Christina Michelle is joined by Dr. Debra Warner and Myrlande Johnson to discuss the definition of domestic violence, different types of abuse, and how to recognize abuse.

Today’s conversation also covers how to formulate a safety and exit plan, including the resources available to survivors of abuse.

