Oct. 21, 2022: Filcom celebrates Filipino American Heritage Month through food and film

October is Filipino American History Month and celebrations and conversations have been taking place throughout Juneau. This Saturday, FilCom and Friends of the Library have a special event taking place at the Filipino Community Hall including food, a film, and a panel discussion with some of the best chefs in Juneau.

Today on Juneau Afternoon, KTOO’s Community Reporting Fellow Tasha Elizarde shares the history and meaning behind Filipino American History Month and leads a discussion and preview of Saturday’s events with special guests Nel Udippa from Red Spruce, Aims Villanueva from Black Moon Koven and Rachel Barril from In Bocca Al Lupo.

Also on today’s show, host Andy Kline sits down with Lindy Ryan author and screenwriter of the new book and a short film, “Trick or Treat, Alistair Gray”

Guests: